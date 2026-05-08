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2026 Sonsio Grand Prix Favorites and Sleepers

With 85 laps ahead on one of the most technical and demanding layouts in the series, drivers will need more than raw speed to get the job done.

Published on May 8, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

2026 Sonsio Grand Prix Favorites and Sleepers

The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix is set to bring plenty of heat to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and this race always has a way of shaking up the conversation around the INDYCAR season.

With 85 laps ahead on one of the most technical and demanding layouts in the series, drivers will need more than raw speed to get the job done.

This track rewards balance, patience, smart strategy, and the ability to stay clean when the pressure rises.

This year, the spotlight is split between drivers who have already shown they can own this place and others who could crash the party with the right setup and timing.

Some enter as clear favorites based on form, track record, and odds.

Others sit just outside the main conversation, carrying the kind of value and momentum that can turn a sleeper into a real contender by race day.

RELATED | Wallen Meets IndyCar: Rosenqvist Unveils Country-Inspired Ride at Indianapolis

Favorites

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) talks to the
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Alex Palou

  • Dominant on road courses with three wins this season.
  • Defending champion of the Sonsio Grand Prix.
  • Odds: -220 (Heavy favorite).

Pato O’Ward

  • Consistent podium finishes at IMS road courses.
  • Odds: +1200.

Christian Lundgaard

  • Strong performances on natural road courses.
  • Odds: +900.

Scott Dixon

  • Experienced and consistent at IMS road courses.
  • Odds: +1600.

Will Power

  • All-time leader in wins and poles at IMS road courses.
  • Odds: +1600.

Sleepers

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Open Test
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Scott McLaughlin

  • Solid performances at IMS with top finishes.
  • Odds: +1400.

Graham Rahal

  • Strong track record at IMS with multiple top-10 finishes.
  • Odds: +1600.

Felix Rosenqvist

  • Consistent top-10 finishes at IMS.
  • Odds: +3300.

Marcus Armstrong

  • Promising results in recent IMS races.
  • Odds: +8000.

Romain Grosjean

  • Potential for a surprise performance.
  • Odds: +15000.

2026 Sonsio Grand Prix Favorites and Sleepers was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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