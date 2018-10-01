Tichina Arnold Talks About Her New Show With Cedric The Entertainer And Leaving A Legacy Of Good Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

For over 20 years, Tichina Arnold has been entertaining us in movies and television shows. She’s worked with Martin Lawrence, Terry Crews and many more on hit shows like “Martin” as well as “Everybody Hates Chris.” Tichina will now work with Cedric The Entertainer on the new show “The Neighborhood.” This comedy is all about a White guy that moves into a Black neighborhood. She mentioned that people don’t realize we learn and get through bad times by laughing.

RELATED: Tichina Arnold And Cedric The Entertainer Are Married On CBS Sitcom!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Related

1 2Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: