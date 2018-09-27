Tichina Arnold and Cedric The Entertainer are finally getting a chance to work together after being friends for over two decades! They play a married couple in a new CBS Series called The Neighborhood.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The show is about what happens when a white family moves into a Black neighborhood. Cedric’s character is worried that it’s the beginning of the neighborhood being gentrified, but it’s only one family.
Arnold says working with her friend is “so cool!” Because they’re a married couple, they do kiss. He’s married so it could be a little awkward, but Arnold says she’s close to his wife, Lorna Wells. She recalls a time after they shot a kissing scene where she walked past Wells and said “girl I was just kissing your husband” and it was hilarious.
The show is all about “learning about people,” Arnold explains. It covers “topics that could be racial but aren’t.”
Arnold says the entire cast is great to work with and “everybody is really gung-ho about having a good project!” The Neighborhood premieres Monday Oct. 1. Listen to her full interview with Tom Joyner here.
Black Actresses You Need To Know
Black Actresses You Need To Know
1. Ryan Destiny1 of 15
2. Amber Stevens West2 of 15
3. Aja Naomi King3 of 15
4. Alexandra Shipp4 of 15
5. Tessa Thompson5 of 15
6. Teyonah Paris6 of 15
7. Logan Browning7 of 15
8. Tika Sumpter8 of 15
9. Brely Evans9 of 15
10. Raven Goodwin10 of 15
11. Bresha Webb11 of 15
12. Gugu Mbatha-Raw12 of 15
13. Lauren London13 of 15
14. Jurnee Smollett14 of 15
15. Paige Hurd15 of 15
READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Dates Due To Injury
- What You Need To Know About Ford And Kavanaugh’s Senate Testimonies
- CNN Commentator Calls Out ‘Bonkers’ Republican For Not Believing Black People Or Women
Tichina Arnold And Cedric The Entertainer Are Married On CBS Sitcom! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com