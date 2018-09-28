Angela Rye On Voting: “It’s One Freedom Of Power Where We’re All Equal” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CNN analyst, Angela Rye never holds her tongue when it comes to politics and has been taking over the internet with several viral interviews, sayings and more. She spoke with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about registering to vote and is currently on the road for the new initiative with Michelle Obama, “When We All Vote,” encouraging people to do their civic duty. This week was National Registration Day and Rye is determined to make sure everyone that is eligible to vote does so.

During the interview she talked about voting and said, “It’s one freedom of power where we’re all equal.” She is so happy to be joining forces with Obama and others as we go into the midterm elections. While on the show she also discussed Brett Kavanaugh.

She believed his testimony was a disaster. Rye spoke about him crying but never seeing tears and the lack of Kavanaugh not answering questions. She also doesn’t like the fact that the other woman that want to testify that he allegedly sexually assaulted them won’t be able to speak.

