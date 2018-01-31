Angela Rye On Whether Or Not Trump Will Ever Be Impeached [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CNN political correspondent Angela Rye broke down last night’s State of the Union address by President Trump. She explains how he contradicted himself with just about everything he has claimed to have done so far, and his actual actions. She also talked about her new special on BET, “Angela Rye’s State of the Union,” which will feature a response from Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Angela also spells out the challenge that the Democrats are facing with gathering a unified base around a strong candidate for the next presidential election. Plus, she explains why she’s not exactly expecting much from Republicans in terms of the investigation on Trump and his potential impeachment. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

