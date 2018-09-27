Jeff Johnson: “Sometimes People Use Our Greatest Weakness To Come For Us” [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is speaking a lot about Bill Cosby and the fact that after being sentenced he was taken right into custody. He spoke about how there has been a lot of talk about it on social media and some people are mad at the fact that Cosby was sentenced to go to prison. Jeff mentioned that a lot of people have a lot of emotions behind this, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t a sexual predator.

He also said that, “Sometimes people use our greatest weakness to come for us.” Jeff wants us to stop giving others ammunition to try and take us down. During his segment Jeff also spoke about voting.

The other day was National Register to Vote Day! With the midterm elections coming up he wants people to understand that they still have time to register and make sure they know where their polling locations are. Jeff mentioned that if your state allows early voting that you should take advantage of it. Voting is so important and we must take advantage of it to have the right candidates in office.

