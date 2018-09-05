Jeff Johnson: “When You Sacrifice The Smallest Things, The Biggest Blessings Come About” [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson showed major love to Nike on the show. He’s so happy that they made Colin Kaepernick the face of the 30th Anniversary campaign and continues to support other athletes. The company stood with Serena Williams when the French Open banned her catsuit and now is doing similar things with Kaepernick.

He fought for injustice and stood up for what he believed in and now Nike is showing him love. Over time Kaepernick will have a media campaign, shoe, merchandise and other things to sell. Jeff also spoke about the pastor that eulogized Aretha Franklin.

