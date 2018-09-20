Australian Football Players Dress Up In Blackface As Serena & Venus Williams [PHOTO]

Some Australian football players are now apologizing after dressing up in blackface and posting it on social media. The players dressed up as Venus Williams and Serena Williams to celebrate the end of their football season. According to PEOPLE magazine, the picture posted on Facebook first began to outrage users.

Outrage as Tasmanian football players dress in Serena Williams blackface https://t.co/KNp1Ls3ycK pic.twitter.com/BY5UwOZscc — SBS News (@SBSNews) September 19, 2018

The photo has been removed from social media since being posted, but players Mitch Stanley and Matt Chamberlain were in the photo wearing tennis skirts and black wigs. Their faces were painted in Black as well as their bodies. One user on the post said,”Some Australians still have no clue what is considered racist. This Mad Monday ‘costume’ is clearly racist. And I’m a person who is fed up with today’s over-the-top political correctness.” The term “Mad Monday” is usually used in Australia to have the end-of-season festivities for football players.

The Penguin Football Club issued an apology, but also double downed the apology by saying,”It was not their intention to upset anyone and all they meant to do was dress as one of their sporting idols. Their actions were never intended to be racist in any way. Those concerned have been reprimanded and will be given support to make sure they understand that their behavior was racist and hurtful and that it will not happen again.” Do you think next season these Australian football players should be suspended for the first couple of games?

