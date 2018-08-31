Tennis superstar Venus Williams is extending her activewear line, EleVen by Venus Williams, to include plus sizes from 0X through 3X.

The tennis champ, 38, has partnered with Dia&Co, the fastest-growing retailer exclusively dedicated to serving women who wear sizes 14 and up, for the launch.

Follow @TheRSMS

When asked why? She said “representation matters. I wanted this collection to connect with women no matter their shape or size.”

We are here for it.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

The Latest:

Venus Williams Launches Plus-Size Clothing Line was originally published on praisebaltimore.com