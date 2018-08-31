Tennis superstar Venus Williams is extending her activewear line, EleVen by Venus Williams, to include plus sizes from 0X through 3X.
The tennis champ, 38, has partnered with Dia&Co, the fastest-growing retailer exclusively dedicated to serving women who wear sizes 14 and up, for the launch.
When asked why? She said “representation matters. I wanted this collection to connect with women no matter their shape or size.”
We are here for it.
Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!
Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette
The Latest:
- Gladys Knight Reveals At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral That She Has Pancreatic Cancer
- Watch The Homegoing Service Of Aretha Franklin
- Live Ants And Mini Bottle Of Hennessy White Used As Nail Art [VIDEO]
- Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL Is Going To Trial
- Why A Family Of Deer Are Coming For Ms. Pat [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Bow Wow Quit Smoking Weed [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Comments & Talks About Beef With Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Serena Williams Won’t Be Celebrating Baby Alexis 1st Birthday
- Is Cardi B Asking For Too Much Money To Perform? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Detroit Public Schools To Turn Off Water Due To Elevated Levels Of Led, Copper
Venus Williams Launches Plus-Size Clothing Line was originally published on praisebaltimore.com