Serena Williams Coach Admits He Wasn’t The Only One Helping Out At The US Open [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is back and is spilling all the gossip about different celebrities! He talked about Serena Williams coach, Patrick Mouratoglou and how he recently admitted that he was trying to coach Serena during the US Open. Even though Mouratoglou was doing that he didn’t believe Serena could actually see him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Gary also spoke about how Serena’s coach mentioned he wasn’t the only one coaching. Naomi Osaka’s coach was allegedly doing the same thing as well as several others. Rock-T was telling the team that during tennis matches it’s illegal to coach and you can be penalized for it, as we saw.

RELATED: Destiny’s Child Reunites! Beyonce, Letoya Luckett-Walker Spotted Together At OTR 2 Show [PHOTOS]

LeToya Luckett and Beyonce reunited at the OTR II concert and fans were so happy to see the two together. A picture of Beyonce rubbing on LeToya’s belly with both ladies smiling has made the internet so happy. While some may think LeToya was bitter about being out of Destiny’s Child, Rickey Smiley said, “Sometimes God has a better path for you.”

RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Disagrees With Serena Williams Sexism Claims During US Open [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Woke Twitter Slams Blatantly Racist, Sexist Serena Williams Cartoon

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: