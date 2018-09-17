Vontae Davis Of The Buffalo Bills Shares Why He Retired During Halftime

Most of the time when players decide to retire it’s done in a pretty organized fashion. In the case of Vontae Davis of the Buffalo Bills he decided that he was going to retire at halftime. According to ESPN, the Bills coach, Sean McDermott said, “[He] pulled himself out of the game. He communicated to us that he was done.”

Fans and teammates were quite confused as they came to play the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Charges. During an interview, linebacker for the Bills, Lorenzo Alexander said, “Never have seen it ever,” Alexander said. “Pop Warner, high school, college, pros. Never heard of it. Never seen it. And it’s just completely disrespectful to his teammates. … He didn’t say nothing to nobody. … I found out going into the second half of the game. They said he’s not coming out, he retired. That’s it.”

Hours later Davis, who is in his 10th season of playing and released a statement talking about the multiple surgeries and injuries his body has taken. He also mentioned, “This was an overwhelming decision, but I’m at peace with myself and my family.” The Bills lost 31-20 against the Chargers yesterday.

