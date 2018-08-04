EA Sports Apologizes For Removing Colin Kaepernick’s Name From A Song Featured In Madden NFL ’19

Colin Kaepernick’s battle with the NFL isn’t just on the field but in the gaming space as well. It was reported yesterday (August 2nd) that a lyric containing Kaepernick’s name was scrubbed from Madden NFL’19 and now the game’s developer, EA Sports, has responded on the matter.

The lyric in question belonged to rapper Big Sean which lived on YG’s hit single “Big Bank,” and on it, he rapped: “Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s–. You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick. I’m rare as affordable health care.”

Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa retweeted a video from a Twitter user who showing the glaring omission of Wokepernick’s name from the song.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

Big Sean also responded and was not too happy about the omission stating in a tweet that EA’s decision was “disappointing and appalling.”

It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he's not a curse, he's a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this. — Sean Don (@BigSean) August 2, 2018

YG’s also shared his displeasure with Kaepernick being removed and shared in a video that he felt that EA owed himself, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and Kaepernick an apology.

Well, it would appear the game studio was listening and quickly issued an apology and claiming Kaepernick’s removal from the was an “unfortunate mistake.”

Per EA:

“We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack. Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don’t have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn’t affect soundtracks. We messed up, and the edit should never have happened. We will make it right, with an update to Madden NFL 19 on August 6 that will include the reference again. We meant no disrespect, and we apologize to Colin, to YG and Big Sean, to the NFL, to all of their fans and our players for this mistake.”

With the game’s release right around the corner, EA knows it has to clean this mess up, or it could affect the game’s sales. It might be too late as a movement of people led by Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell on Twitter count is pledging not to buy the game in support of Colin Kaepernick.

Madden NFL’19 drops on August 10 and is being lauded as one of the entries in the storied franchise. Will this latest news keep you from buying the game as well? Or is EA’s apology enough?

