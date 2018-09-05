Is Cardi B Involved In Strip Club Drama? [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for Gary With Da Tea to get us all updated on celebrity drama! Gary spoke about Cardi B allegedly being involved in some strip club drama. 2 strippers/bartenders are accusing Cardi B of sending her “goons” after them where they work.

Follow @TheRSMS

They allegedly have beef because one of the women slept with Offset. The two women also mentioned that in August they came face to face with Cardi’s “goons” and suffered injuries after an alleged fight broke out. Da Brat thinks that a lot of this isn’t true and that Cardi doesn’t have time to be worried about things like this.

RELATED: Is Cardi B Asking For Too Much Money To Perform? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Cardi B Apologizes To Bernice King For Parody Video [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why People Are Upset That Cardi B Is Playing Coretta Scott King In Comedy Sketch [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: