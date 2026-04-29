Alert Andy ASAP! ‘The Valley’s’Michelle Saniei Sparks Romance Rumors With Dr. Dre, Duo Spotted Chronic-ly Coupled Up In Photos

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Someone should alert Andy [Cohen] ASAP that one of The Valley stars is seemingly Chronic-ly coupled up with an NWA founder.

Michelle Saniei is (very randomly) sparking romance rumors with Dr. Dre. In photos obtained by TMZ, Deuxmoi and Page Six, “The Next Episode” rapper and The Valley star are holding hands while leaving Nobu in Los Angeles on April 25. Both dressed in all black, the pair looked upbeat as they exited the celebrity hotspot, reportedly accompanied by security.

Neither Dre, 61, nor Saniei, 37, has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship, but fans of Saniei quickly reacted online.

Social media users sparked mixed reactions about the Dr. Dre and Michelle Saniei romance rumors.

“Doctor Dre!?!? You go girl!!!!” wrote one fan of the Bravo star underneath her latest Instagram post shared on April 27.

Another added, “You go girl. Snagged a billionaire.”

Not all reactions were celebratory. Some urged caution, pointing to Dre’s past allegations of domestic violence.

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“Please if the Dre info is correct do your research. He has a very long, very violent DV past. Be safe,” one person commented.

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

The Grammy-winning producer has faced multiple accusations of assault dating back to the 1990s, including incidents involving journalist Dee Barnes and singer and former partner Michel’le.

Michel’le, who dated Dre from 1990 to 1996, has said she experienced repeated abuse during their relationship, while Barnes has also spoken publicly about her assault with the hip-hop legend, which allegedly occurred at a party in 1991. Ultimately, Dre pleaded no contest to assault and battery charges related to the attack on Barnes, which resulted in probation, fines, and community service.

Notably, in 2015, Dre issued an apology in a statement to the New York Times to both women.

“I apologize to the women I’ve hurt,” he said. “I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

More on the celebs.

Since finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young in December 2021, reportedly agreeing to a $100 million settlement, Dre has kept his personal life largely out of the spotlight. The former couple was married for 24 years after Young filed for divorce in June 2020, and they share two children: son Truice, 28, and daughter Truly, 24. He was last loosely linked to reality star Apryl Jones in 2021 after the two were spotted leaving a Los Angeles steakhouse together, though neither confirmed a relationship.

Saniei, meanwhile, has been a cast member on Bravo’s The Valley, a Vanderpump Rules spinoff, since its 2024 debut. Her split from ex-husband Jesse Lally played out during the show’s second season, with their divorce finalized in October 2025 after seven years of marriage. They share a daughter, Isabella, 6, Page Six noted.

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Following that chapter, Saniei dated Aaron Nosler, but the relationship ended in July 2025 after about a year.

On the season 3 premiere of The Valley, which aired April 1, Saniei revealed that Nosler had ended their relationship.

Source: Griffin Nagel / Bravo

“I was very surprised, because I didn’t see any signs,” she shared on Bravo’s After Show earlier this month. “I thought he was really happy. I was very happy. He was the one that had the conversation with me that I should move in, and like really think about this. And I don’t know what happened.”

She also claimed he had specific expectations about her lifestyle.

“He was just nitpicking every single thing about me, about how I don’t go to the gym enough,” she said.

What do you think? Are the Dr. Dre and Michelle Saniei romance rumors true?

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The post Alert Andy ASAP! ‘The Valley’s’Michelle Saniei Sparks Romance Rumors With Dr. Dre, Duo Spotted Chronic-ly Coupled Up In Photos appeared first on Bossip.

Alert Andy ASAP! ‘The Valley’s’Michelle Saniei Sparks Romance Rumors With Dr. Dre, Duo Spotted Chronic-ly Coupled Up In Photos was originally published on bossip.com