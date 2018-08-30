Why Serena Williams Won’t Be Celebrating Baby Alexis 1st Birthday

Serena Williams baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. will be turning 1 soon and won’t be having a birthday bash. Many families celebrate this huge milestone with family, friends and a fun theme, but Alexis won’t be having a party. According to blAckamericaweb, Williams confirmed that due to her Jehovah’s Witness beliefs they won’t have a party. She said, “Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays. We’re Jehova’s Witnesses so we don’t do that.”

Jehova’s Witnesses don’t celebrate holidays such as Christmas, Easter and more. During an interview last year Williams explained, “Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it. Alexis didn’t grow up going to any church, but he’s really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first.”

