Headkrack, Da Brat and Rock-T keeping you up to date with the front page news from Pusha T cancelling several dates of his upcoming tour, Cardi B admitting she’s bisexual and Scott Storch revealing that Dr. Dre‘s Detox album is finally coming. Brat’s here to tell you that smoking is banned in public housing and breast feeding awareness week is coming soon.
Rock breaks down how the NBA and MGM have partnered up for gambling, Johnny Manziel’s about to start in the Canadian Football League and Serena Williams suffered her most lopsided defeat ever! The match only took 52 minutes and Serena lost 6-1, 6-0 but as always, the GOAT will bounce back.
RELATED: Serena Williams Believes The Frequency Of Her Drug Tests Are Discriminatory
RELATED: Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After Wimbledon Loss
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Serena Williams Reveals She Missed Her Daughter’s First Steps Because Of Work
The Latest:
- Detective Chris Anderson Gives 3 Safety Tips For College Students [EXCLUSIVE]
- How To Stay Awake While Driving [EXCLUSIVE]
- Info About Serena Williams’ Most Lopsided Loss Ever [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Tiffany Haddish’s Body Count Too High For A Grown Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Would There Be A So So Def Without Bow Wow? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Shows “Rickey Smiley For Real” Behind The Scenes [VIDEO]
- Barack & Michelle Obama Salute LeBron James For I Promise School
- Jini Thornton Explains The Benefits Of 529 Plans [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Paternity Results: He’s White, She’s Black But Who’s The Father [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Who Went Into Labor After Being Kicked In The Stomach By A Cop Speaks Out [VIDEO]