Info About Serena Williams’ Most Lopsided Loss Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack, Da Brat and Rock-T keeping you up to date with the front page news from Pusha T cancelling several dates of his upcoming tour, Cardi B admitting she’s bisexual and Scott Storch revealing that Dr. Dre‘s Detox album is finally coming. Brat’s here to tell you that smoking is banned in public housing and breast feeding awareness week is coming soon.

Rock breaks down how the NBA and MGM have partnered up for gambling, Johnny Manziel’s about to start in the Canadian Football League and Serena Williams suffered her most lopsided defeat ever! The match only took 52 minutes and Serena lost 6-1, 6-0 but as always, the GOAT will bounce back.

