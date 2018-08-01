Info About Serena Williams’ Most Lopsided Loss Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

Front Page
| 08.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Headkrack, Da Brat and Rock-T keeping you up to date with the front page news from Pusha T cancelling several dates of his upcoming tour, Cardi B admitting she’s bisexual and Scott Storch revealing that Dr. Dre‘s Detox album is finally coming. Brat’s here to tell you that smoking is banned in public housing and breast feeding awareness week is coming soon.

Rock breaks down how the NBA and MGM have partnered up for gambling, Johnny Manziel’s about to start in the Canadian Football League and Serena Williams suffered her most lopsided defeat ever! The match only took 52 minutes and Serena lost 6-1, 6-0 but as always, the GOAT will bounce back.

RELATED: Serena Williams Believes The Frequency Of Her Drug Tests Are Discriminatory

RELATED: Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After Wimbledon Loss

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Serena Williams Reveals She Missed Her Daughter’s First Steps Because Of Work

The Latest:

Birthday Bash Finals

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

21 photos Launch gallery

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Info About Serena Williams’ Most Lopsided Loss Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close