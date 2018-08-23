Why Black Tony Doesn’t Want To Work With Pretty Women Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony had the nerve to talk to Rickey Smiley while still in bed. He was yawning and spoke about how everyone at the show is dedicated because they always at work. Black Tony also spoke to Rickey about his new challenge.

He’s currently looking for ugly women only to begin a new business. While everyone is searching for pretty women he’s trying something different. He even told Rickey that he must know ugly women because he’s ugly.

