Why Tamar Braxton Is Beefing With Phaedra Parks [EXCLUSIVE]

Things are heating up between Tamar Braxton and Phaedra Parks! Tamar is not happy with Phaedra because she’s filming with her sister, Traci Braxton for “Braxton Family Values.” Everyone was allegedly supposed to be boycotting the show, but WE TV has decided to add other people such as Flava Flav and more into the mix.
Tamar is not happy about it and we will see what happens with that. “Girls Trip 2” is happening and fans are so excited. Regina Hall spoke about it during a recent interview, but didn’t give any details.
RELATED: Da Brat Reveals How She Was The Plug For Snoop Dogg’s Forthcoming Stage Play With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Snoop Dogg & Tamar Braxton Set To Star In “Redemption Of A Dogg” Stage Play
RELATED: Did Tamar Braxton Deserve To Get Checked By A Delta Pilot? [EXCLUSIVE]
