Da Brat Reveals How She Was The Plug For Snoop Dogg’s Forthcoming Stage Play With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is stirring up some drama today! During his tea he spoke about Snoop Dogg and Tamar Braxton’s play by Je’Caryous Johnson and asked Da Brat why she isn’t going to be in it. Da Brat had to check him really quick and told him that when Snoop went to see her in the other play Je’Caryous set up a deal.
Gary mentioned that he would leave it alone and then began talking about Cardi B. The rapper met up with the Kardashian family the other day and then he spoke about Offset having a private meeting with Kourtney Kardashian. Gary told Cardi B to watch out for her man.
