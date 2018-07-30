Did Tamar Braxton Deserve To Get Checked By A Delta Pilot? [EXCLUSIVE]

You know Gary is always coming at ya with the Tea and this time he’s talking Tamar Braxton!

Tamar is known for being really vocal but this time a Delta Airlines pilot had some choice words and checked her about how she was allegedly conducting herself on a flight from Cincinnati.

It’s unknown what exactly Tamar said to make the Delta pilot feel like he had to speak up but he was very clear about how she should conduct herself on the flight. Of course, Tamar’s sister said she wasn’t the aggressor in this situation.

Do you think the pilot was doing too much with his talk to Tamar?

