Headkrack Flow & Go Inspired By Cardi B, Tekashia 6ix9ine, Kendrick Lamar & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack is all by himself for Flow & Go and doing the best job he can! He rapped about grinding hard for his family and how his shows are getting more crowded. Headkrack has more fans that enjoy his work and then switched topics to talk about Tekashi 6ix9ine.
He spoke about how he didn’t believes his robbery story because he had no cuts or bruises. Headkrack also rapped about Cardi B not coming on the Bruno Mars tour because she’s not ready to leave her baby. If you’re a fan of Kendrick Lamar get ready because he’ll be on “Power” and “Orange is the New Black Fans” get ready because it’s available on Netflix.
