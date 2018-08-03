Headkrack and Da Brat freestyles about Drake’s official video for his track “In My Feelings” with some surprise special guest. Colin Kaepernick is back in the news, this time over a video game and more.
The Latest:
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Buys Stunt Double A Brand New Car [VIDEO]
- Headkrack & Da Brat Freestyle About Drake’s “In My Feelings” Video, Colin Kaepernick & More [EXCLUSIVE]
- HBO Documentary To Explore The Mysterous Death Of Sandra Bland
- Why All Hip-Hop Fans Will Be Able To Appreciate Travis Scott’s New Album “Astroworld” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Black Tony Missed Rickey Smiley’s Comedy Show [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Lil Uzi Vert Is Being Sued By Heaven’s Gate Cult Members [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jaden Smith & Earthgang To Join J. Cole’s K.O.D. Tour
- Gary’s Tea: Does Ciara Really Seem Happy With Russell Wilson? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Should Kobe Bryant Come Out Of Retirement To Play With LeBron James? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Donnie Simpson Announces His Memoir “Through These Eyes”
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
