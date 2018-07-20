Headkrack Freestyles About DeRay Davis On “Snowfall” & Da Brat Spits Classic Bars [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Flow & Go was pretty amazing today. Headkrack rapped about Stevie J and Faith getting married as well as going to see “Equalizer 2.” Da Brat began to rap about her ponytail, pink hair and bad smelling rappers.

Headkrack took the mic back and talked about DeRay Davis being on “Snowfall” and how he likes the show a lot. The beat changed up a bit and it was the music from “Sock It 2 Me” by Missy Elliot featuring Da Brat. When it was Da Brat’s turn she killed it with some classic bars and then after talked about how she didn’t quite remember everything but still flowed.

