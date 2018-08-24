Is Nicki Minaj Changing Her Tune About Kylie Jenner? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj went in on Travis Scott after her album came in 2nd place. She felt Travis used Kylie Jenner to help him boost sales. Nicki on her “Queen Radio Show” spoke about TMZ putting out a false report that Kylie walked the other way to avoid Nicki at the MTV VMA’s.
Nicki is changing up her tune a little and saying she has no issues with Kylie. She did nothing wrong with support her people and she understands that. Nicki also mentioned that she had Kim Kardashian as a guest on her radio show and she doesn’t have issues with anyone. She is not here for a cat fight with Kylie.
