HARVEYDIDNTWIN: Urban One To Give Away New Home To Family That Lost It All

Last year Hurricane Harvey caused chaos and turmoil for a lot of people in Houston. Many died, were left without homes and displaced. Urban One is giving away a new home to a family that lost it all and wants you to take part in helping others that are still struggling.

Follow @TheRSMS

Donations can be made at: https://www.paypal.me/BossLifeFoundation

We will continue to keep all the families devastated by this storm in our prayers.

RELATED: 100 Finalists Named For Harvey Did Not Win Giveaway

RELATED: Tom Joyner Donates $50,000 to 50 Houston Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey

The Latest: