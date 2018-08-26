Last year Hurricane Harvey caused chaos and turmoil for a lot of people in Houston. Many died, were left without homes and displaced. Urban One is giving away a new home to a family that lost it all and wants you to take part in helping others that are still struggling.
Donations can be made at: https://www.paypal.me/BossLifeFoundation
We will continue to keep all the families devastated by this storm in our prayers.
RELATED: 100 Finalists Named For Harvey Did Not Win Giveaway
RELATED: Tom Joyner Donates $50,000 to 50 Houston Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey
The Latest:
- #HARVEYDIDNTWIN: Urban One To Give Away New Home To Family That Lost It All
- Remembering John McCain’s Most Iconic Moments
- Why One Man Passed Out At His Son’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
- Who Done It: Man Has Dog Drive For Him Because He Was Drunk [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Women Might Have To Start Wearing Shower Shoes? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Tamar Braxton Is Beefing With Phaedra Parks [EXCLUSIVE]
- Azealia Banks Clowned On ‘Wild N’ Out’ But Was It As Bad As She Made It Seem? [VIDEO]
- Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Nicki Minaj Beef With Travis Scott, Amber Rose Being Single & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How Comedian Eric Blake Is Helping Foster Kids Use Comedy Through Transition [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Florida Police Defends Officer Giving Fist Bump To A White Supremacist
comments – add yours