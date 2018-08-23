The assistant football coach for Ohio State University, Zach Smith is being investigated and fired for allegedly abusing his now ex-wife. Urban Meyer the head football coach has been suspended for the first 3 games at the university. He issued an apology because he knew about the alleged abuse between Smith and his wife.
Some people are on campus are very upset because he didn’t say sorry to Smith’s wife. Meyer will be able to coach the team during practices, but can’t be helping out on game day. He will also not be paid for these games.
RELATED: Shaun King’s Family Targeted By Anonymous Person Filing Bogus Child Abuse Claims
RELATED: Urban Meyer On Leave After Being Accused Of Knowing About Ohio State Coach’s Abuse
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Bobby Brown Addresses Abuse Allegations Against Whitney Houston
The Latest:
- How One Caller Playing “5 On It” Tried To Shoot His Shot With Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson: “We Don’t Even Have To Be On The Ballot For Them To Try And Take Our Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Urban Meyer Is Being Suspended For The First 3 Games At Ohio State University [EXCLUSIVE]
- How T.I. Is Helping The Young Lady That Got Her Lunch Thrown Out For Not Having Enough Money [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Cardi B Telling Fans Too Much About Her Sex Life With Offset? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Glennon Threatt On Trump: “Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Hit In The Mouth” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Black Tony Doesn’t Want To Work With Pretty Women Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]
- Fixed Income Residents Get Kicked Out Of A Buckhead Apartment Complex
- Robert Townsend Says ‘Making Of The Five Heartbeats’ Is Ready To Be Born
- Detective Chris Anderson Uncovers Surprising Secrets About A Woman That Was Connected To Musical Royalty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]