Urban Meyer On Leave After Being Accused Of Knowing About Ohio State Coach’s Abuse

A report from college football insider Brett McMurphy shows Ohio State University head coach Urban Meyer may have known about abuse allegations about former receivers coach Zach Smith in 2015.

About two weeks ago the Associated Press reported OSU fired Smith after he was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass after a dispute with his ex-wife.

Meyer said he had no knowledge of domestic violence allegations in 2015 involving Smith and Smith’s ex-wife.

McMurphy reports the victim had conversations with Meyer’s wife Shelly about the incidents and in the texts the victim shows Shelley said she was going to tell Urban about the incidents.

Despite Urban Meyer’s claims he wasn’t aware of Zach Smith abusing his wife, Ohio State University has placed Meyer on administrative leave.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

