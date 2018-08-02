Urban Meyer On Leave After Being Accused Of Knowing About Ohio State Coach’s Abuse

A report from college football insider Brett McMurphy shows Ohio State University head coach Urban Meyer may have known about abuse allegations about former receivers coach Zach Smith in 2015.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

About two weeks ago the Associated Press reported OSU fired Smith after he was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass after a dispute with his ex-wife.

Meyer said he had no knowledge of domestic violence allegations in 2015 involving Smith and Smith’s ex-wife.

McMurphy reports the victim had conversations with Meyer’s wife Shelly about the incidents and in the texts the victim shows Shelley said she was going to tell Urban about the incidents.

Despite Urban Meyer’s claims he wasn’t aware of Zach Smith abusing his wife, Ohio State University has placed Meyer on administrative leave.

The Latest:

Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS] 33 photos Launch gallery Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS] 1. Kevin Love, ESPN Body Issue Source:ESPN 1 of 33 2. New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Getty 2 of 33 3. US-POLITICS-BASKETBALL-OBAMA Source:Getty 3 of 33 4. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five Source:Getty 4 of 33 5. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport Arrival Source:Getty 5 of 33 6. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally Source:Getty 6 of 33 7. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally Source:Getty 7 of 33 8. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally Source:Getty 8 of 33 9. New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Getty 9 of 33 10. New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Getty 10 of 33 11. New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Getty 11 of 33 12. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five Source:Getty 12 of 33 13. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five Source:Getty 13 of 33 14. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport Arrival Source:Getty 14 of 33 15. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport Arrival Source:Getty 15 of 33 16. The 2016 ESPYS - Show Source:Getty 16 of 33 17. The 2016 ESPYS - Show Source:Getty 17 of 33 18. New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Getty 18 of 33 19. New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Getty 19 of 33 20. New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Getty 20 of 33 21. New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Getty 21 of 33 22. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White House Source:Getty 22 of 33 23. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White House Source:Getty 23 of 33 24. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five Source:Getty 24 of 33 25. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five Source:Getty 25 of 33 26. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four Source:Getty 26 of 33 27. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four Source:Getty 27 of 33 28. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability Source:Getty 28 of 33 29. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability Source:Getty 29 of 33 30. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport Arrival Source:Getty 30 of 33 31. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport Arrival Source:Getty 31 of 33 32. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five Source:Getty 32 of 33 33. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five Source:Getty 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Our Love for the Cavs’ Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS] Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Al Messerschmidt and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Halleran and Getty Images

Post and Third through Twelfth Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Urban Meyer On Leave After Being Accused Of Knowing About Ohio State Coach’s Abuse was originally published on wzakcleveland.com