Gary With Da Tea is sending the prayer warriors out for Blac Chyna. She appeared on the red carpet of the MTV VMA’s, but according to sources couldn’t get in. Gary believes it was wrong of MTV for her to take pictures on the red carpet and then not let her in.
Headkrack mentioned that she might of not had a ticket. The funny part is that Tyga was there and still couldn’t help her get in. “Black Panther” fans get ready because the film is coming to Netflix in September!
RELATED: Black Tony Is In His Feelings After Being Confused With Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Blac Chyna’s Estranged Mom Asks Iyanla Vanzant To Fix Her Life In The Most Awkward Way [VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Blac Chyna Claims Kardashians Kept Her From Being Face Of “Lifetime” Network
The Latest:
- Lamar Odom Opens Up To Kevin Hart About Surviving Multiple Strokes & Heart Attacks [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Nicki Minaj Came For Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner And Baby Stormi [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Blac Chyna Didn’t Make It Inside The MTV VMA’s [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Encourages Young People To Go To College And Speaks About His Fraternity Brother Being Inaugurated [EXCLUSIVE]
- Aretha Franklin Didn’t Leave A Will
- Bartending While Black: White Man Orders A ‘Trayvon Martini’
- Madonna Defends Her Narcissistic Aretha Franklin Speech: ‘So Quick To Judge!’
- Why Black Tony Thinks He Should Get A Raise [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tiffany Haddish To Headline Hour-Long Netflix Comedy Special
- Glennon Threat Speaks On Why African American Men Have The Lowest Life Expectancy [EXCLUSIVE]