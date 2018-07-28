CLOSE
Blac Chyna’s Estranged Mom Asks Iyanla Vanzant To Fix Her Life In The Most Awkward Way [VIDEO]

Blac Chyna‘s mother, Tokyo Toni, is not afraid to say what’s on her mind. She has made it a habit to throw shade and air dirty laundry on social media.

In her latest social media stunt, she got on Instagram to beg Fix My Life host Iyanla Vanzant to help her get it together. There is nothing wrong with seeking help, but she did it in the most cringe worthy way imaginable!

Tokyo Toni often uses her Instagram account beg Chyna to let her see her grand kids, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. This time she decided to request the help life coach, Iyanla Vanzant. She hysterically yells in an Instagram video, saying, “Eevana Yan Van Sant, save my life! Chyna! Let’s go on Eevana Yan Van Sant!”

It gets worse, After calming down, she in a calmer tone pleaded, “Evona, please change my life.”
