Blac Chyna‘s mother, Tokyo Toni, is not afraid to say what’s on her mind. She has made it a habit to throw shade and air dirty laundry on social media.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
In her latest social media stunt, she got on Instagram to beg Fix My Life host Iyanla Vanzant to help her get it together. There is nothing wrong with seeking help, but she did it in the most cringe worthy way imaginable!
Tokyo Toni often uses her Instagram account beg Chyna to let her see her grand kids, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. This time she decided to request the help life coach, Iyanla Vanzant. She hysterically yells in an Instagram video, saying, “Eevana Yan Van Sant, save my life! Chyna! Let’s go on Eevana Yan Van Sant!”
The Latest:
- Uzo Aduba & Danielle Brooks Flex Their Rap Skills By Freestyling! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Blac Chyna’s Estranged Mom Asks Iyanla Vanzant To Fix Her Life In The Most Awkward Way [VIDEO]
- Derez De’Shon Talks About Possibly Losing Weight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Did Amber Rose Put Her Foot In Her Mouth By Claiming Gwyneth Paltrow Is Becky With The Good Hair? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Uzo Aduba & Danielle Brooks Suggest Da Brat Appear On “Orange Is The New Black” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
1. Tiny and her youngest son MajorSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. Christian and his dad DiddySource:Christian Combs Instagram 2 of 19
3. Johan and his dad FabolousSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Selah and her mom Lauryn HillSource:Selah Instagram 4 of 19
5. Marley and her dad Kevin McCallSource:Eva Instagram 5 of 19
6. Kai and her mom Lisa RayeSource:Kai Instagram 6 of 19
7. Bobbi Kristina and her dad Bobby BrownSource:Bobbi Kristina Instagra 7 of 19
8. Future Jr. and his mom CiaraSource:Ciara Instagram 8 of 19
9. California Dream and her dad The GameSource:The Game Instagram 9 of 19
10. Jaden and his dad Will SmithSource:Screenshot 10 of 19
11. Zion and his dad TankSource:Tank Instagram 11 of 19
12. Tracee and her mom Diana RossSource:Tracee Instagram 12 of 19
13. Willow and her mom Jada Pinkett SmithSource:BET Instagram 13 of 19
14. Blue Ivy and her dad Jay ZSource:Tumblr 14 of 19
15. Nicki Minaj and her mom CarolSource:Nicki Minaj Instagram 15 of 19
16. Ava and her mom Reese WitherspoonSource:Reese Witherspoon Instagram 16 of 19
17. North West and her mom Kim Kardashian WestSource:Kim Kardashian Instagram 17 of 19
18. Zoe Kravitiz and her mom Lisa BonetSource:Zoe Kravitz Instagram 18 of 19
19. Maxwell Drew and her mom Jessica SimpsonSource:Jessica Simpson Instagram 19 of 19
Blac Chyna’s Estranged Mom Asks Iyanla Vanzant To Fix Her Life In The Most Awkward Way [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com