Fresh off ending her crib-robbing romance with YBN Almighty Jay, Blac Chyna is claiming in court papers that the Kardashians kept her from being the face of a Lifetime reality series. Chyna says that the now-defunct Rob & Chyna series was the original idea of her entertainment lawyer and a pitch to Lifetime would have made her the leading star of the network but the show was eventually aired on E! where the Kardashians rule.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Chyna says the idea for “Rob & Chyna” was originally developed in 2016 by her entertainment lawyer, Walter Mosley. She claims they pitched the show to Lifetime, Viacom and WE tv.

Chyna says she and Rob Kardashian attended each meeting in person, or by phone, and claims Rob told execs he was free of contractual obligations to the E! network at the time.

In the documents, Chyna claims Lifetime offered the most lucrative contract and wanted her to be the new face of their network.

Lifetime told her lawyer they wanted to reach a more urban audience and “Rob & Chyna” would be an excellent vehicle to accomplish the goal.

Reps for the Kardashians have yet to respond to the claims. In earlier claims, Chyna stated that the protective family told E! network officials that Rob Kardashian was being abused by Chyna and that it would continue if their show wasn’t canceled.

Blac Chyna Claims Kardashians Kept Her From Being Face Of “Lifetime” Network was originally published on hiphopwired.com