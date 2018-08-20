Why Extra Security Is Needed At The MTV VMA’s [EXCLUSIVE]

The MTV VMA’s are tonight, but it looks like extra security will be in place for the event. Nicki Minaj and Safaree will be in the same building since the whole argument via social media happened. MTV wants to make sure these two don’t run into each other and have hired extra security to make sure nothing bad happens.

Everyone thinks Cardi B will be performing tonight, but that’s not happening. It’s rumors that she won’t be there or the award show will possibly have a video from the rapper. Fantasia will allegedly be one of the performers at the funeral for Aretha Franklin.

