Will The Kardashians Ruin Tiffany Haddish’s Career For MTV Movie & TV Awards Joke? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tiffany Haddish did an amazing job hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards, but Gary With Da Tea thinks she might regret talking about the Kardashian family. While hosting she spoke about being the first Black woman to host the show and even wore the famous Alexander McQueen dress for the fourth time.
After that she made a comment about the Kardashian family especially Kris Jenner.
She spoke about how they are similar to a Star Wars franchise where a women that wears a Black mask is in control. Tiffany also commented that they love to date Black men. Gary hopes that nothing happens to her career after what she said, but we hope the family took it as a joke.
