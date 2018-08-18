Would You Turn Your Family Member In For A Million Dollars? [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack talked about people turning family members in for crimes and you would be shocked at how many would actually do it. 33% of people polled would turn family member in for tax evasion. Headkrack also mentioned that a high amount of people would tell the police if someone they knew was selling weed.
Rickey Smiley said that if someone was selling weed out of his house he might have to turn them in. Headkrack spoke about how he would turn in a family member for assault especially if they hurt an older person. Everyone agreed that they would probably turn someone in if they knew they murdered somebody, but the hilarious part was that they all would turn someone in if the award was a million dollars.
