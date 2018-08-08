How To Take Part In Headkrack’s #SheAllTheWayLit Challenge [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack is excited to announce #SheAllTheWayLit challenge. He’s searching for a female rapper or singer that can put their best foot forward to be apart of this challenge and end up on his song. Headkrack has received a lot of submissions so far, but is looking for me.
If you think you have what it takes post your video on Instagram, tag Headkrack and don’t forget to use #SheAllTheWayLit. He also spoke about 50 Cent and how he took some money from strippers to give to others because they weren’t that good. Headkrack mentioned that if it was anyone else they would’ve been beaten up.
