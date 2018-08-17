How Jeremih Got Kicked Off His Own Tour [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is out, but Juicy is taking over for him. She talked about the drama between Teyana Taylor and Jeremih as she called him out for being a “diva.” Teyana also announced she would be leaving the tour, but that’s not the case.

Follow @TheRSMS

Jeremih is leaving his tour and was upset because by the time he came out to perform there weren’t a lot of fans left in the crowd. The tour will continue with Teyana and someone else so fans are pretty excited about that. Jill Scott’s divorce is final and the judge ruled in her favor to not have to pay her husbands legal fees.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Exits Jeremih Tour: “You’ve Done Nothin’ But Act Like A Diva”

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Why Jeremih Was Removed From PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Tour [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: