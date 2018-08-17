Gary With Da Tea is out, but Juicy is taking over for him. She talked about the drama between Teyana Taylor and Jeremih as she called him out for being a “diva.” Teyana also announced she would be leaving the tour, but that’s not the case.
Jeremih is leaving his tour and was upset because by the time he came out to perform there weren’t a lot of fans left in the crowd. The tour will continue with Teyana and someone else so fans are pretty excited about that. Jill Scott’s divorce is final and the judge ruled in her favor to not have to pay her husbands legal fees.
RELATED: Teyana Taylor Exits Jeremih Tour: “You’ve Done Nothin’ But Act Like A Diva”
RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Why Jeremih Was Removed From PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Tour [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Prank Call: Woman Goes Off For Being Accused Of An Unpaid Bill At Her Last Job [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nicki Minaj Shares Her Thoughts On Alleged Issues With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]
- Omarosa Talks About Donald Trump Being Racist And Recording Conversations In The White House [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- How Jeremih Got Kicked Off His Own Tour [EXCLUSIVE]
- Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Speaks On The Life Of Aretha Franklin On The Donnie Simpson Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Praise Break: “O Holy Night” Version That Will Make You Call Out For God [EXCLUSIVE]
- Da Brat Talks About How Wendy Williams Scared Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Trifling Fox News Thinks Patti LaBelle Is Aretha Franklin
- Rickey Smiley: “Work With The Spirit Of Excellence” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Black Tony Is Trying To Go To Morehouse College [EXCLUSIVE]