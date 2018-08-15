Why Safaree Might Want Nicki Minaj Back After Being Put On Blast [EXCLUSIVE]

The battle between Safaree and Nicki Minaj continues. She exposed him for not only paying $12,000 for his new hairline, but he also allegedly took her credit car without asking. Safaree had some words for Nicki and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” decided to talk about that and if in fact the two really are doing this out of love for each other.
Headkrack believes the relationship is dead, Da Brat thinks he wants her back. One caller mentioned that Safaree is weak and needs to let it go. Some also spoke about the fact that Nicki carried Safaree through the relationship and kept him around because of comfort and possibly sexual reasons.
