Taraji P. Henson Gets Gift Many Women Desire In ‘What Men Want’ [VIDEO]

Will Packer’s modern adaptation of the beloved What Women Want film takes on a reimagined role with Taraji P. Henson at the helm. And by the looks of the What Men Want trailer, its going to be a feel good time.

Henson stars as Ali Davis, a successful sports agent who gets passed over for a much-deserved promotion. She visits a spiritual healer (Erykah Badu), who gives her the gift to hear what men are thinking. Davis uses her powers to climb the ranks at her job and sign the next big basketball star while falling for her new love interest, played by Aldis Hodge.

What Men Think stars Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth and Chris Witaske. What Men Want hits theaters January, 2019.

