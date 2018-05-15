How Do Taraji P. Henson’s Fianceé’s Funds Stack Up Against Hers? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Taraji P. Henson got engaged on Mother’s Day and is so excited. She has been dating former NFL player Kelvin Hayden and he proposed with a 3 carat ring. Gary With Da Tea wanted to make sure that he had enough coins and found out he’s worth $42 million.

Follow @TheRSMS

He is happy that Kelvin can take care of Taraji. 21 Savage recently spoke about love and how he’s happier now. Many fans believe that he was talking about Amber Rose who he recently broke up with.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Engaged To Kelvin Hayden [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Tracy Morgan Joins Taraji P. Henson In “What Men Want” Remake

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Shares New Pics Of Herself Booed Up With Kelvin Hayden

The Latest: