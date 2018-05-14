Taraji P. Henson Engaged To Kelvin Hayden [PHOTOS]

One of the finest leading ladies in Hollywood is now officially spoken for. On Mother’s Day, Taraji P. Henson got asked the big question and she said yes.

For the last two years, she has dated former NFL player Kelvin Hayden under the radar of the mainstream media. Over the weekend the former Chicago Bear put a ring on it and the “Proud Mary” actress was elated. She shared the good news on social media.

“I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!” she captioned a shot of her new bling. “#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS.”

The pair were first seen together holding hands in Miami back in 2015. Since then Henson has been tight lipped about the relationship stating “I’m not the type to blast my personal business. But, you know, I think that’s important for people to know. I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am.”

Apparently, Hayden was treating both Taraji and his mother to a meal for Mother’s Day when he gifted her the engagement ring. No word on a timeline for the wedding. Congrats to the happy couple.

