Tracy Morgan Joins Taraji P. Henson In “What Men Want” Remake

Paramount has added some men to its reboot of “What Men Want.”

Star Taraji P. Henson, in the role originated by Mel Gibson, will be joined by Tracy Morgan and “New Girl” star Max Greenfield, sources tell Variety.

Adam Shankman has signed on to direct the film and will executive produce. Will Packer and James Lopez are producing.

In the original movie, Gibson played a marketing exec who suddenly has the ability to hear what women are thinking after a freak accident.

In the remake, the roles are reversed, with Henson playing a sports agent who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

Greenfield will play one of the arrogant sports agents at the agency where Henson’s character works.

“What Men Want” has already been set to open on Jan. 11, 2019.

