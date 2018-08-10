Does Iggy Azalea Have A Special Scent That Attracts Black Men? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RSMS Videos
| 08.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea is speaking about Iggy Azalea. She not only has a new body, but a new man with it as well. Gary doesn’t understand why so many Black men are attracted to young ladies like her and thinks there is a certain scent she has.

He also mentioned that all the Kardashian woman carry a similar scent that Black men love. Gary loves Beyonce on the cover of Vogue and enjoyed reading her interview about love, life and her kids. One thing he really enjoyed was all the floral reefs on her head.

RELATED: Would Iggy Azalea Date DeAndre Hopkins If He Was Broke? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Claps Back At Nick Young Shade

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star To Past Tense

The Latest:

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Iggy Azalea, Gabrielle Union, Gwen Stefani, & More
10 photos
Beyonce , Iggy Azaela , Vogue

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close