Does Iggy Azalea Have A Special Scent That Attracts Black Men? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is speaking about Iggy Azalea. She not only has a new body, but a new man with it as well. Gary doesn’t understand why so many Black men are attracted to young ladies like her and thinks there is a certain scent she has.
He also mentioned that all the Kardashian woman carry a similar scent that Black men love. Gary loves Beyonce on the cover of Vogue and enjoyed reading her interview about love, life and her kids. One thing he really enjoyed was all the floral reefs on her head.
