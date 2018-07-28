Uzo Aduba & Danielle Brooks Suggest Da Brat Appear On “Orange Is The New Black” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Uzo Brooks and Danielle Brooks came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about season 6 of “Orange Is The New Black.” They both talked about how the show has been life changing for them and can’t believe where it is right now. The show has been up for multiple awards and even took home a Sag Award.
Danielle spoke about how she almost didn’t take the role because her family is very conservative and they wanted her to be topless. Her father told her to follow her heart and that’s just what she did. Their characters humanize prisoners and tell a story of being victims of circumstance as well as address mental illness.
Gary With Da Tea mentioned that Da Brat should be on the next season and she began talking about how she understands the show so much after spending time in there. Uzo spoke about how fans will begin watching it the day it comes out and then spend 13 hours watching all of it. Make sure you watch the next season of “Orange Is The New Black” on Netflix.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
