Was Beyonce The Second Choice To Cover The Latest Issue Of Vogue? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is talking about Beyonce again! The Queen B was on the cover of Vogue, but she was not the first choice for the cover. Gary mentioned that they really wanted Meghan Markle and she declined the offer.

Vogue was even going to go to London to create the issue for the first royal cover. Rickey Smiley mentioned it shouldn’t matter who was the first choice because you still got the job. Fans are loving Beyonce on the cover and she even filled the interview with lots of gems.

