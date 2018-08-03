CLOSE
Cardi B Is Counting Down The Days Until Postpartum Sex

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

Cardi B has quickly gone from breakthrough rapper to mama bear, but it’s not all glamorous. Cardi is apparently very eager for her womanhood to heal after giving birth so she and Offset can get back to business.

Cardi tweeted a photo of Offset in a cowboy hat, along with the caption, “Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse.” This lead to the discussion with fans about healing first, which she then went on to say “3 weeks and 4 days Yes bi*ch I’m counting, wassup!”

Hang in there, girl! Once that 3-week mark hits we probably won’t be hearing from those two for a while!

Cardi B Is Counting Down The Days Until Postpartum Sex was originally published on boomphilly.com

