First Look At Baby Kulture Kiari Cephus [PHOTOS]

2.7K reads
Birthday Bash 2018

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus into the world yesterday and gave us a glimpse of their bundle of joy already! See the beauty, below, and keep scrolling for her fabulous maternity/birth announcement photos.

07/10/18 👼🏽💕 @iamcardib @offsetyrn #kulturekiaricephus #cardib

A post shared by the real Kulture page 💕 (@_kulturebardi) on

Kulture :’)…no better feeling ❤️🌸

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

The couple also debuted a new track dedicated to baby Kulture. Hit the play button, below:

Birthday Bash 2018

First Look At Baby Kulture Kiari Cephus [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

