What People Are Doing To Really Look As They Do With SnapChat Filters [EXCLUSIVE]

People are taking getting surgery to another level. Headkrack spoke about how people are getting surgery to look like SnapChat filters. The surgery could give you fuller lips, thinner noses and bigger eyes.
Some women want to look like Jessica Rabbit and Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he thinks it’s ridiculous. If Rickey Smiley could have any filtered face it would have permanent teeth whitening. Rock-T asked how do you even ask your doctor for this kind of surgery. If you could have a SnapChat filter surgery, what would it be on?
