The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here—Drake dropped his highly anticipated “In My Feelings” video and it’s everything we could’ve imagined and more. Starring La La Anthony as “KeKe” and the legendary Phylicia Rashad as KeKe’s mom, the video starts off with Drizzy begging his girl for one more chance. Set in New Orleans, we get to see some of our faves #DoTheShiggy, including Shiggy himself, Yung Miami from City Girls, and more.
Watch ’til the end to see how the Karena Evans-directed clip closes out. Plus, just to show love, Drake includes some of the most viral #DoTheShiggy clips from recent weeks.
Press play.
Drake Drops “In My Feelings” Starring Shiggy, La La Anthony, Big Freedia & More [NEW MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com