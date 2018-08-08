Mo’Nique Explains Why She Continues To Support Roseanne Barr, Despite The Backlash [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Mo’Nique has consistently spoke her mind, even when her truth has turned into controversy that has adversely affected her career. And today, the Queen of Comedy was on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her latest situation with supporting Rosenne Barr after making comments about Valerie Jarrett. Mo’Nique spoke about the conversation she had with Roseanne the other day and how she didn’t know Valerie was Black and that she’s not racist.

She also talked about how she will stand by Roseanne because she’s a friend that reached out to her when she was going through her tough times. Mo’Nique has had a lot of so called friends talk about her behind her back and believes in standing by people that value you. She even spoke about how Rickey Smiley is a true friend for always calling her up to find out the real information. Da Brat expressed that she didn’t like what Roseanne said and then when Mo’Nique defended her didn’t know how to feel. Mo’Nique then talked about how Da Brat was in trouble years ago and remained friends with certain people, but others might of not spoke to her after the incident.

Mo’Nique refuses to let this incident distance herself from Roseanne. They have a special bond because as Mo’Nique continues to go through being allegedly Black balled and has other confrontations, Roseanne has always come to her defense and been a friends. Roseanne even admitted that there are several other Black comics that have spoked to Roseanne and support her, but won’t speak about it. What are your thoughts on what Mo’Nique said in this interview.

