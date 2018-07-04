Lee Daniels On Mo’Nique: “She Needs To Shut Up” [VIDEO]

Basically, Daniels said he knows who is responsible for Mo’Nique getting blackballed from Hollywood. And the answer is … Mo’Nique!
In his interview with TMZ‘s “Raq Rants,” the director says it’s past time for Mo’Nique to quit bitching and blaming Tyler Perry, Oprah and himself for shutting her out of the movie biz. He goes on to point out it’s especially wrong of her to point the finger at him because he’s responsible for helping her win an Oscar.
We’re good bro…appreciate the honesty…time to move forward let’s forget the bubble gum shit and get the money… #staytuned @culturevultures_book available now thank everybody for all there support #honorablepeoplesticktogether @tmz_tv @deadline @foxnews @pagesix @vanlathan @vanityfair @voguemagazine @wsj @wwd @theshaderoom @worldstar
In case you forgot, let us remind you. Mo’Nique went after Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey during a stand-up special last year at the Apollo Theater — telling the Hollywood power trio they “can suck my d***, if I had one!”
Well, now Daniels is firing back. He told “Raq Rants” host Raquel that no one should confuse the Mo’Nique situation with what went down with Damon Dash. He insists he gave Mo’Nique as much as she gave him when they made Precious — comparing it to “making love without having sex.”
Monique’s part of the interview starts at about 10:10 if you want to skip to that part.
But check out the full interview (below) to see what he said about Diana Ross, Billie Holiday, and something he’s never talked about before … his sexuality.
