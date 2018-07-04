Lee Daniels On Mo’Nique: “She Needs To Shut Up” [VIDEO]

Basically, Daniels said he knows who is responsible for Mo’Nique getting blackballed from Hollywood. And the answer is … Mo’Nique!

Follow @TheRSMS

In his interview with TMZ‘s “Raq Rants,” the director says it’s past time for Mo’Nique to quit bitching and blaming Tyler Perry, Oprah and himself for shutting her out of the movie biz. He goes on to point out it’s especially wrong of her to point the finger at him because he’s responsible for helping her win an Oscar.

In case you forgot, let us remind you. Mo’Nique went after Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey during a stand-up special last year at the Apollo Theater — telling the Hollywood power trio they “can suck my d***, if I had one!”

Well, now Daniels is firing back. He told “Raq Rants” host Raquel that no one should confuse the Mo’Nique situation with what went down with Damon Dash. He insists he gave Mo’Nique as much as she gave him when they made Precious — comparing it to “making love without having sex.”

Monique’s part of the interview starts at about 10:10 if you want to skip to that part.

But check out the full interview (below) to see what he said about Diana Ross, Billie Holiday, and something he’s never talked about before … his sexuality.

The Latest:

ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors 25 photos Launch gallery ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors 1. Dr. Maya Angelou: "Down In The Delta" Source:PR Photos 1 of 25 2. Steve McQueen: "12 Years A Slave" Source:PR Photos 2 of 25 3. Bishop T.D. Jakes: "Jumping The Broom", "Heaven Is For Real" and more Source:PR Photos 3 of 25 4. Mara Brock Akil: "Being Mary Jane", "Girlfriends", "The Game" and more Source:PR Photos 4 of 25 5. Shonda Rhimes: Scandal Source:PR Photos 5 of 25 6. Debbie Allen Source:PR Photos 6 of 25 7. Ryan Coogler: "Fruitvale Station" 7 of 25 8. Gina Prince-Bythewood: "Love & Basketball", "Disappearing Acts" and more 8 of 25 9. F. Gary Gray: "Friday", "Set It Off" and more 9 of 25 10. Spike Lee: "Do the Right Thing", "School Daze", and much more 10 of 25 11. Ava Duvernay: "Middle of Nowhere" and more 11 of 25 12. Reginald Hudlin: "Boomerang", "House Party" and more 12 of 25 13. Tyler Perry: "Good Deeds", the "Madea" films and much more 13 of 25 14. John Singleton: "Boyz in the Hood", "Baby Boy" and more 14 of 25 15. Antoine Fuqua: "Training Day" and more 15 of 25 16. Malcolm D. Lee: "The Best Man", "the Best Man Holiday" and more 16 of 25 17. Kasi Lemmons: "Eve's Bayou", "Black Nativity" and more 17 of 25 18. Keenan Ivory Wayans: "Scary Movie" and more 18 of 25 19. Lee Daniels: "Lee Daniels' The Butler", "Precious" and more 19 of 25 20. Tim Story: "Think Like a Man", "Fantastic Four" and more 20 of 25 21. Forest Whitaker: "Waiting to Exhale", "Hope Floats" and more 21 of 25 22. Patrick Ramsey: "Rise of the Guardians" and more 22 of 25 23. Mario Van Peebles: "New Jack City" and more 23 of 25 24. Robert Townsend: "Hollywood Shuffle", "The Five Heartbeats" and more 24 of 25 25. Denzel Washington: "Antwone Fisher" and "The Great Debaters" 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors

Lee Daniels On Mo’Nique: “She Needs To Shut Up” [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com