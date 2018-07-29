Mo’Nique Defends Roseanne Barr [VIDEO]

Ever since Roseanne Barr compared from Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape, she has been in a media-firestorm of her own doing. From attacking Whoopi Goldberg and Roseanne to screaming about Jarrett, “I thought the b**tch was white!” That said, Roseanne has a friend in Mo’Nique.

In an interview with local Los Angeles station KTLA, the Oscar winner said Roseanne came on her BET talk show when very few people would, “I remember when I had the Mo’Nique Show, and there were big, major black superstar talent that had white representatives and they told their talent, ‘That show is too Black and we really don’t want you to go on there.’ But there was a white woman named Roseanne Barr that showed up for me. … And they didn’t hear the conversation when the cameras wasn’t rolling. … That woman was giving me some beautiful words.”

She also said, “My sister made a mistake and she said something I know she wishes she could take back, but what I would ask is we don’t throw her away.” She added to Roseanne, “I won’t put you on the racist list.” Watch the interview below:

Mo’Nique may not realzine that Roseanne has a history of racism and the Jarrett comment wasn’t her first time referring to a Black woman as an ape. In 2013, she called Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who she clearly had to know is Black, an ape. And let’s not forget, she also included an Islamaphobic comment in her tweet, saying Jarrett equals, “muslim brotherhood & planets of the apes had a baby.”

